The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch Is Finally Getting The Netflix Documentary Treatment

We finally get to hear the behind-the-scenes story of a brand millennials love: Abercrombie and Fitch.

Founded in 1892, the outfitter became famous for its ripped jeans, logo t-shirts, and relaxed California beach vibes, despite being founded in Manhattan. Unfortunately, the vibes were quite different when it came to the actual story and promotional material, as they often lacked inclusivity thanks to the brand catering to affluent white people.

This is exactly what the brand wanted to do with its clothing, a sentiment then-CEO Mike Jeffries made clear in 2006.

“We go after the cool kids. We go after the attractive all-American kid with a great attitude and a lot of friends,” Jeffries famously told Salon back then. “A lot of people don’t belong [in our clothes], and they can’t belong. Are we exclusionary? Absolutely. Those companies that are in trouble are trying to target everybody.”

Jeffries even went as far as not to introduce extended sizing while its competitors, H&M and American Eagle, did. Now, White Hot, directed by Alison Klayman, aims to explore the ins and outs of the brand and the growing points that also led to its ultimate demise. The documentary also features interviews with former employees.

According to The Washington Post, that branding even extended to those hired to work in the stores. The preppy look was celebrated, but prospective workers were criticized for extreme hair cuts, nail length, and even more so if you weren’t their idea of “good looking.” The brand’s revamp has changed its ethos completely as they market to a new generation and now use people of color as models.

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch drops on Netflix today, April 19, and you can peep a clip of the documentary below.

