Tiffany Haddish Gives Old Hollywood Glamour At The Los Angeles Premiere Of ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

Another day, another Tiffany Haddish slay. The actress has been on a style rampage via the red carpet, and we’re here for it. Last night, our favorite funny gal was spied at the Los Angeles premiere of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in a black sequin Alexandre Vauthier pre-fall 2022 gown that screamed vintage Hollywood.

The dress featured a plunging neckline, with ruching on the waistline and a high slit up the leg. Haddish’s toned legs were on full display, and it’s clear that her training for her upcoming role as Florence Griffith Joyner paid off.

The Girl’s Trip actress put together an elite team of stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylist who make sure she is a work of art, from head to toe. Over the last couple of years her red carpet appearances have garnered lots of buzz, putting her at the top of many best-dressed lists. She’s found a team that never misses in the fashion department and we love that for her.

Haddish has lots to promote this year, and judging from her latest red carpet appearances, she’s packing the heat. She’s set the fashion bar pretty high, so I’m expecting to see lots of jaw-dropping moments from the actress. What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing more of Haddish’s style on the carpet?

