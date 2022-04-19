HomeNews

Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Be Disqualified From Re-Election

A group of Georgia voters represented by the non-profit group Free Speech for People filed legal efforts to disqualify congresswoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election.

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2022 Web Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Today is the 1st Anniversary of the Chaos That Occurred at the Capitol

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

On Monday, a federal judge gave a group of Georgia voters the Greene light to move forward with legal efforts to disqualify congresswoman and sentient (white) trash compactor Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election. Now, there are plenty of reasons why Greene shouldn’t be anybody’s lawmaker. She’s racist, outwardly Islamaphobic, and transphobic, and she has at least subliminally threatened Democrats with deadly violence, which she got called out for after she went full KK-Karen on Jimmy Kimmel for his Will smith joke, which she erroneously claimed amounted to “threats of violence” against her. She’s also a serial misinformation spreader and a QMoron conspiracy theorist whose relationship with reality is akin to Donald Trump’s relationship with comprehensive sentence structure (also his relationship with reality).

But, according to the New York Times, none of that has much of anything to do with why the group represented by Free Speech for Peoplewhich describes itself as “a national non-profit non-partisan organization,” and “a catalyzing leader in the country challenging big money in politics, confronting corruption in government, fighting for free and fair elections, and advancing a new jurisprudence grounded in the promises of political equality and democratic self-government”—is seeking to bar Greene from running for re-election. Instead, the group is claiming she played a role in the Jan 6 Whiney Righty Whitey Riot at the U.S. Capitol.

From the Times:

The disqualification effort is based on a constitutional provision adopted after the Civil War that barred members of the Confederacy from holding office. It mirrors several other cases involving Republican members of Congress, whose roles leading up to and during the deadly riot have drawn intense criticism.

The judge, Amy Totenberg, who was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia by President Barack Obama, denied Ms. Greene’s request for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order in the high-profile legal feud.

“This case involves a whirlpool of colliding constitutional interests of public import,” Judge Totenberg wrote in her decision. “The novelty of the factual and historical posture of this case—especially when assessed in the context of a preliminary injunction motion reviewed on a fast track—has made resolution of the complex legal issues at stake here particularly demanding.”

Greene’s attorney, James Bopp Jr., of course, is calling bullsh** on the supposed merits in attempting to keep his client off of the ballot.

“This is fundamentally antidemocratic,” Bopp said, adding Greene had “publicly and vigorously condemned the attack on the Capitol.”

OK, but did she though?

If Greene stands in such stark opposition to the MAGA Marauders Idiot Insurrection, why has she been so damn passionate in caping for accused Capitol Rioters?

More from the Times:

Ms. Greene’s critics have said that she frequently referred to efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results as “our 1776 moment” in public comments that led up to the riot at the Capitol. They contend that the phrase was a code used to incite violence, and point to the third section of the 14th Amendment in their argument to drop her from the ballot.

That section says that “no person shall” be a member of Congress or hold civil office if they had engaged in insurrection or rebellion after “having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State.”

Ron Fein, the legal director for Free Speech for People, praised Totenberg’s ruling.

“Judge Totenberg’s well-reasoned opinion explains why the Georgia voters who filed this challenge against Greene have the right to have their challenge heard, and why none of Greene’s objections to the Georgia state challenge have any merit,” Fein said in an emailed statement sent to the Times. “At the hearing on Friday, we look forward to questioning Greene under oath about her involvement in the events of Jan. 6, and to demonstrating how her facilitation of the insurrection disqualifies her from public office under the United States Constitution.”

SEE ALSO:

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Really Losing Her Mind Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Will Smith Joke, And It’s Low-Key Hillarious

The GOP Is Finally Realizing It Has A Marjorie Taylor Greene Problem

Video Shows Black Jogger Shot And Killed By Two White Men In Georgia

A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

50 photos Launch gallery

A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

Continue reading Complete Timeline Of The Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery

A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

[caption id="attachment_3938110" align="aligncenter" width="701"] Source: Sean Rayford / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 4:00 p.m. ET, Feb. 22, 2022 Originally published: May 26, 2020 Ahmaud Arbery’s parents can finally rest, although they will never see their son again.  On Feb 22, 2022, a Brunswick, GA jury found all three men convicted of his death guilty of federal hate crime charges. Two years have passed since the tragic day Ahmaud Arbery lost his life, but the story is still as gripping as it was the first time you were introduced to it. An innocent man lost his life and because of it three men will spend the rest of their lives in prison, but how did we get here? The tragic story begins with father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their friend William "Roddie" Bryan -- who were all shown on video actively participating in Arbery's killing in the middle of a street in broad daylight on Feb. 23, 2020. They were each facing life sentences for their roles in the racist and vigilante shooting that bore all the hallmarks of a modern-day lynching. The very next month, the murderous trio is scheduled to stand trial for federal hate crime charges from the shooting, according to CNN. As they did with the state trial, they have also pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. The three men were accused of racially profiling Arbery, arming themselves, jumping in trucks, chasing him down, blocking his path in the streets, and then shooting him to death. Holding them accountable has been a long time coming for Arbery's loved ones and attorneys representing his family, who have been seeking justice in a case that was seemingly covered up by his murderers and their apparent accomplices in law enforcement, all with a cruel, allegedly racist twist. The imagery associated with the horrific narrative surrounding the shooting and accused murderers harkened back to harrowing tales of racist white mob justice in the Jim Crow South. Ahead of the murder trial, Arbery's mother chose to recognize the positive instead of allowing herself to be consumed by the obvious negative on the bad on the grim anniversary of her son's death at the young age of 25.  “It still hurts that I lost Ahmaud,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told the Atlanta Journal Constitution in an interview published Feb. 23, the anniversary of her son's death. “Knowing that Ahmaud was possibly involved in change tells me he didn’t lose his life in vain.” The events leading up to and including Arbery's killing in the town of Brunswick have been unfolding in a complicated and tangled timeline amplified by an explosive collision of the South's good old boy network with a very focused and resolute movement for Black lives. [caption id="attachment_3945751" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Getty Images[/caption] To say that the story has developed slowly would be an understatement. After all, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder more than two months after Arbery was killed. It would take another two weeks before Bryan, the man who filmed the shooting, would meet the same fate and be taken into custody and also be charged with felony murder along with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. That last charge likely stemmed from his role in using the vehicle he was in to trap Arbery between his and the McMichaels' trucks as seen on the video recorded by Bryan that was shown to the world when it leaked -- inexplicably by Gregory McMichaels -- and posted to social media in May. The shooting resulted in a series of Georgia's district attorneys playing an unfortunate game of hot potato with the case, which has been marred from the start with a web of conflicts of interest from prosecutors whose associations with each other and the accused murderers have contributed to a massive delay of justice. One of the central themes emerging from the case is Georgia's glaring lack of hate crime laws. The case merits a hate crime charge, lawyers representing Arbery's family have maintained. Civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Ben Crump have been calling for the Department of Justice to get involved to determine whether federal hate crime charges are warranted against Gregory McMichael, who actually pulled the trigger and killed Arbery. https://twitter.com/CNNTonight/status/1263323939020967936?s=20 Another persistent theme in the case was the revelation of an incestuous and possibly corrupt relationship between multiple district attorneys' offices across the state of Georgia, resulting in three prosecutors being forced to recuse themselves because of conflicts of interest. Because of those themes, all 14 of Georgia's Congressional representatives sent a letter last year to then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1258156220969398272?s=20 There was also the apparent campaign to criminalize Arbery in death to contend with, as a flurry of reputation-damaging yet ultimately irrelevant references to his past encounters with law enforcement that could never justify the killing of an unarmed man fueled by racist suspicions. That was the case when a video of police harassing Arbery from 2017 was widely published. This was the same police department that decided against making any arrests in Arbery's killing until federal intervention pressured them to do so more than two months later. Keep reading to find a complete and detailed timeline of the events that led up to Arbery's shooting and those that have transpired since as his family works to achieve some semblance of justice in their loved one's killing committed in unabashed cold blood.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Be Disqualified From Re-Election  was originally published on newsone.com

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Close