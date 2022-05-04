Eva Marcille Explains How The Great Resignation Is Increasing Black Entrepreneurship

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Our special guest, Eva Marcille hits us with another segment of “News Black People NEED To Know” and today we discussed The Great Resignation. Since the coronavirus pandemic first began nearly 3 years ago, drastic changes to our everyday lives have taken place. Studies show that the workplace has been most affected.

People are sick of being over worked and under paid and are taking the leap of faith and quitting jobs where they have been employed for years! Black entrepreneurship amongst women have increased nearly 30 percent this year alone and our girl Eva is here for it.

