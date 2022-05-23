Letitia Wright Says ‘Black Panther 2’ Properly Honors Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Not much is known about how Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever will be playing out without it’s star Chadwick Boseman (R.I.P) nor how they’ll address his passing, but according to Letitia Wright, the sequel will indeed be properly honoring Boseman’s legacy.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, the actress who’s expected to take up the mantle of the Black Panther in the highly anticipated sequel says that she’s “excited” about how the sequel will be paying respect to Chadwick Boseman’s legacy and can’t wait to see how fans react to the film once it’s all said and done.

“It is an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman, it’s jam packed with exciting stuff,” Wright told Variety.

“We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise,” Wright continued. “And we just committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced — and we faced a lot of circumstances, a lot of difficult situations — but we came together as a team, and we poured everything into this movie, so I’m excited for you to see it.”

For a minute there it seemed like Letitia Wright’s character of Shuri was going to be recast with word that Wright’s antivax stance on set was causing problems amongst the cast and crew. Then production came to a halt when Wright suffered an injury on the set of the film which delayed filming for a few weeks. Ultimately though she remained a part of the film and will now be a part of the Wakanda kingdom for the foreseeable future.

As to who will be the new Black Panther, that’s anyone’s guess at this point being that Marvel execs have said that they will not be using a digital Chadwick Boseman in the film nor will King T’Challa be recast. Rumors have Michael B. Jordan’s “Killmonger” taking up the mantle to Winston Duke’s “M’Baku” becoming the new protector of Wakanda.

What we do know is that Namor the Sub-Mariner will be making his MCU debut in Wakanda Forever and he’ll be getting quite the origin story makeover which will no doubt rub some MAGAts the wrong way as Namor will apparently be Mexican.

We’re not mad at this.

Will you be checking for Black Panther II: Wakanda Forever when it hits theaters on November 11? Let us know in the comment section below.

Letitia Wright Says ‘Black Panther 2’ Properly Honors Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy was originally published on hiphopwired.com