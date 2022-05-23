JT Reveals Megan Thee Stallion Tried To Get Her Attention About BBMAs Wardrobe Malfunction

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Here is more proof that you need Megan Thee Stallion as a friend. City Girls’ JT opened up about her now-infamous Billboard Music Awards wardrobe malfunction and how the Houston rapper tried to save her.

The rapping pair recently spoke with Speedy Norman on Complex’s 360 series, and, of course, JT was asked by Norman about the wardrobe malfunction where her underwear was showing and how Megan Thee Stallion tried to make her aware.

JT became the talk of social media for those who missed the moment when viewers began sharing photos of the unfortunate mishap. At that time, JT took to Twitter to address the situation writing in a tweet, “I have on black Panties RELAX.”

The “Act Up” rapper delved deeper into the moment and revealed that she revealed more than just her dress after speaking with Megan Thee Stallion.

“We walked to our stage and the first person we had seen was Megan and she was like, ‘Girl, your whole p***y was out!’” JT shared with Norman. “And I’m like, ‘Huh?’ Cause I had no clue.”

JT said Megan Thee Stallion was trying to get her attention while she was on stage, but she never bothered to take a look down to see what was going on.

JT believed at the time Megan Thee Stallion, who noticed her kitty was talking, but later found the photo was making its rounds on Twitter.

“[Megan] saw it, and I kinda brushed it off. Then I went to my seat, and I checked my phone, and I seen it.”

Despite her goodies making an appearance during the awards show, both she and Yung Miami were in good spirits, and we’re able to have a good laugh about it.

“I told Caresha (Yung Miami), ‘That’s so embarrassing.’ She hit me with some, ‘Oo it is.’” JT said laughing.” Don’t tell her none of your problems! Cause she the type of person that’ll make it worse.”

JT wasn’t the only City Girl who had an eventful weekend in Las Vegas. Yung Miami also had some drama going back and forth with Diddy’s other sidepiece on Twitter.

There was a whole lot of acting up going on.

Shoutout to Megan Thee Stallion for trying to look out for her homie JT, friends like her are very rare.

