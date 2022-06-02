Watch: Young Thug Bond Hearing Livestream

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta Rapper, Young Thug whose legal name is Jeffrey Williams is in court on Thursday afternoon for a bond hearing regarding his RICO indictment charge. Today in Cobb County court, the rapper is being accused of being the leader and organizer of Young Slime Life.

RELATED: Atlanta Rapper Young Thug & YSL Crew Hit With RICO Charges, Twitter Investigating

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The court session began at 9am EST with multiple inmates proceeding his case including YSL artist, YAK GOTTI whose bond was denied with a trial date set for January 9, 2023.

RELATED: Believe The Hype: Breaking Down RICO & How It Can Affect The Case Of Young Thug Gunna

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s not looking too good for the YSL crew and bond is likely to be denied just like in the case of his label mate and artist, Gunna who was indicted on May 9th. Like Yak Gotti, Gunna whose legal name is Sergio Kitchens was also given a trial court set for 2023. His trial was also set We will be standing by to provide the latest updates. Watch Thug’s bond hearing Live below.

RELATED: Gunna Denied Bond, Prosecutors Allege He Serves “Command” Role In YSL

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE