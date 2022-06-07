The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Saucy Santana is the cover star for Teen Vogue’s June issue, and his confidence is permeating as he poses like a pro.

Santana flexes on the cover of the popular magazine looking as snatched as ever. He posed in a Craig Green jacket courtesy of David Casavant, a white Luar top, a Rick Owens skirt, and white and black platform Balmain boots. Much like his personality – this picture is full of spunk, and it is giving life and beyond.

Santana got his start as a celebrity makeup artist-turned rapper/viral sensation who has garnered almost a million followers. The 28-year-old is credited for turning Madonna’s hit song “Material Girl” into the club and Tik Tok hit that everyone loves. He linked up with Teen Vogue to discuss his dream collaborations and the trajectory of his career.

Santana admits that he never saw himself as a rapper, only as a makeup artist. “I thought I was going to be a celebrity makeup artist,” Santana says. “I didn’t think I was going to be the celebrity getting their makeup done.” Santana goes on to discuss his dream collaborations as an artist. He admires Lil Nas X for his authenticity and hopes to one day work with him. “I was so proud of Lil Nas when I was looking at his nominations and stuff. He’s in Best Male Artist [People’s Choice Awards 2021] with straight men,” stated Santana.

To read the entire interview, click here.

DON’T MISS…

6 Brands Are Showing The LGBTQ+ Community Major Love

Kandi Burruss Kicks Off Pride Month In This Fun & Flirty Rainbow Two-Piece

Morphe Cosmetics To Launch Morphe Made With Pride Collection Plus Two New Summer Collections

Material Gworl Saucy Santana Covers Teen Vogue’s June Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com