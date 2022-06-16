Yung Miami Claps Back At Critics With Relationship Advice Over Diddy

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami isn’t playing when it comes to unsolicited advice about her relationship with Diddy and she made sure critics are taking note.

Earlier this week, the “Top Notch” rapper took to Instagram live to share her thoughts on fans and critics giving her tips about her relationship with the Bad Boy mogul, calling for it to stop before noting that those giving advice are “not married”.

“Y’all always gonna come and say don’t do this and don’t do that,” Miami said. “Don’t tell me what the f—k to do because I’m living my best mothers—king life. I don’t need no relationship advice from nobody cause y’all b—ches ain’t married neither, y’all b—ches ain’t been together with ya’ll men, like please I don’t need no relationship advice from nobody.”

Yung Miami continued noting that while her relationship may seem one way publicly, she’s in full control and getting treated like a “princess.”

She continued, “I don’t need relationship advice from nobody on the internet. I’m good, I’m having a good time. I know how to keep a man. If I wanted to have a man I know how to keep one. I don’t need no relationship advice from y’all. Y’all b—ches ain’t married. Y’all b—ches is baby mama’s. Shut the f—k up. Ain’t no n***a walking me, ain’t no n***a treating me no type of way. B—ch I get princess treatment.”

As previously reported, Diddy was left speechless during the trailer for The City Girls rapper’s television show debut, Caresha Please, in which Diddy was not only the first guest, but also confirmed that the two are in fact dating.

“We date. We’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times, “Diddy said during the sit down before adding that he is simultaneously “single,” “dating” and also “just taking my time at life.”

Revisit the debut episode of Caresha Please below.

Yung Miami Claps Back At Critics With Relationship Advice Over Diddy was originally published on hiphopwired.com