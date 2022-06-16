Megan Thee Stallion Gets Candid About Recovering From Her 2020 Shooting Incident In The July/August Issue Of Rolling Stone

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is spilling all of the tea in the July/August issue of Rolling Stone Magazine. The Grammy-award-winning artist lets fans in with a vulnerable interview that’ll offer a different perspective of the rapper, who has had to deal with the scrutiny of her shooting in the public eye.

On the magazine’s page, they wrote, “Megan Thee Stallion says she went through grueling physical recovery as a result of the 2020 shooting. “I still have bullet fragments in my feet right now,” she says. In her most detailed interview to date, Meg talks about the aftermath of the July 2020 shooting, the disparagement she sometimes sees from trolls online, and her life now.

“I’m trying every day to get through it and be good. I feel so bad because I don’t feel like anybody’s taking me seriously, but I don’t want them to see me cry. I don’t want them to know that I feel like this, because I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh, I got you. I’m breaking you.’” Hit the link in bio to read the rest of our cover story and see all the photos.

Megan also gave insight into the end of her friendship with Kelsey Harris. Harris, her then best friend, witnessed the shooting but later met up with Torey Lanez and aligned her story with his for a financial tradeoff. “This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, “Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.”’ And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online,” Megan recalled.

The rapper is handling the ordeal the best way she knows how. She limits her time online because the trolls have made her the villain of her trauma. Come this September, Megan will face Lanez in court. “I want him to go to jail,” Megan says plainly. “I want him to go under the jail.”

