Moët & Chandon, the official champagne of the NBA, collaborated with the league for an innovative gift for the basketball fans in your life. The brands are offering a giftbox just in time for Father’s Day and beyond, along with some cocktails you can try.

Moët & Chandon’s dominance in the marketplace is well-earned, earning the brand its distinctive air of refinement and luxury. As the NBA Finals are still underway, fans of the game are well aware of how the players typically celebrate once they win the Larry O’Brien trophy.

If basketball and champagne is the thing for the special someone in your life, the limited edition giftbox offers the Impérial Brut and Nectar Impérial Rosé complete with boxes that display the NBA’s logo with the high style one should expect from the brands. Along with the giftbox, there is an additional bundle featuring a basketball jersey to really up the stakes.

Along with the giftbox offering, there are a handful of cocktails that employ the use of the champagne and ingredients local to the six teams that inspired them. Since the Golden State Warriors are one win away from another NBA championship as they lock horns with the Boston Celtics on Thursday (June 16), we’re featuring that cocktail below along with links to find all the good stuff.

San Francisco Swish

INGREDIENTS

4 oz. Moët Impérial

1 oz. Orange Juice

½ oz. Orange Liqueur

¼ oz. Lemon Juice

4 dashes bitters

METHOD

Combine all ingredients except the bitters in a flute or tulip glass.

Gently dash bitters over the top of the drink.

Garnish with an orange twist and serve.

As we noted above, there are two giftbox choices (box and bottle) exclusively sold on Our Cellar. The Impérial Brut can be purchased here and the Nectar Impérial Rosé can be purchased here. While on the Our Cellar site, be sure to check out some of their other exclusive offerings.

Photo: Moet/NBA

Moët & Chandon & The NBA Rolls Out Limited Edition Giftbox For Father’s Day & Beyond was originally published on cassiuslife.com