Ambitionz Az A Chef: Soul Food Concept By 2Pac Coming To Life As Limited Pop-Up in LA

Today would’ve been the 51st birthday of late rap icon Tupac Shakur. The Me Against the World emcee has only grown in popularity over the two-and-a-half decades since his untimely 1996 murder, today boasting a musical legacy that will more than likely continue for another 25 years and beyond.

2Pac, the rap moniker we came to know him by, had aspirations well outside of chart-topping rap hits that included everything from acting to poetry. Soon we’ll be introduced to Pac’s culinary side following reports that a soul food concept he once cooked up will actually be coming to life as a limited pop-up in Los Angeles.

The estate of Shakur will launch Powamekka Café later this month, running for two weeks in partnership with West Coast soul food haven Fixens Soul Kitchen. The story goes that Tupac conceived the eatery as a place to “play and parlay” based on a business model his family found following the drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996 that claimed his life a week later on September 13, 1996. The menu will offer lunch and dinner options that’s expected to include gumbo, fried chicken wings and meatloaf for starters.

More information on the Powamekka Café concept by 2Pac coming to fruition soon in L.A., via Eater Los Angeles:

“What’s more, the restaurant is also collaborating with the adjacent Wake Me When I’m Free exhibit currently running at LA Live, celebrating the life and mourning the death of Shakur. The restaurant will carry images and memorabilia from Tupac’s career, in concert with the exhibit, including notebooks that outline the original idea for Powamekka Café.

Find Powamekka Café at Fixins Soul Kitchen, located at 800 W. Olympic Boulevard from June 16 to June 30, with hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, plus an extension to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Saturdays and Sundays, the cafe will open early at 10 a.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.”

We can’t wait to see all the California love that comes from people enjoying good eats by the late homie 2Pac. Hit ’em up if you’re in Los Angeles later this month!

Happy heavenly birthday, Tupac.

