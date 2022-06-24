Believe The Hype: Bill Cosby’s Sticky Situation, What’s Up With Flights & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

We tap in with viral TikTok star and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics. Listen every Friday at 7:10am ET.

This week were talking Bill Cosby’s latest sexual misconduct case, the continuation of Eric Holders murder trial for Nipsey Hussle and protections ab=vailable to you as a consumer in regards to flight cancellations . Watch the full video below!

