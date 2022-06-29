I Had Too Many Drinks & Can’t Remember If We Had Sex!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend gets a bit messy on The Morning Hustle! she had one too many and can’t remember the end of the night!

She says they went out on a date with someone she’s become pretty comfortable with. They met off a dating app and after dinner she let him up to her apartment to continue their conversation. After that everything was a blur!

The simple answer would be to call him up and ask but she says after waking up naked he won’t answer her calls! What do you think she should do and have you ever been in a similar situation? Listen and let us know your thoughts!

