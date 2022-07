The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE



It is a ‘Get Fit Friday’ and today, owner of Prophet Fitness, NASM Certified Trainer and yoga instructor, Britt Daniel is sharing the importance of staying mobile.

Connect with Britt on Instagram at www.instagram.com/prophetfitness.life or at www.prophetfitness.life/

Get Fit Friday Tip of the Day With Britt Daniels was originally published on kysdc.com