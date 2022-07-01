The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been reported that multiple police officers in Akron, Ohio fired more than 90 bullets at Jayland Walker, hitting him more than 60 times. He was killed after a car and foot chase on Monday. The medical examiner claims that Walker was deceased and in handcuffs when they arrived on the scene.

The officers involved have yet to explain whether or not Walker was still armed during the fatal shooting.

The police chase started near North Hill and ended in Firestone Park. It’s the third fatal shooting by Akron officers in the last three months.

Akron residents have rallied in continuous protests outside of Akron’s Police Department for the second day in a row. The family’s lawyer, Paige White, gave a rousing speech to a crowd of onlookers and TV cameras during yesterday’s rally.

Per the Akron Beacon Journal, White was quoted: “I stand before you all with a family who is heartbroken, devastated, confused and searching for answers… We don’t treat animals that way…. Time and again, what we see across this country are white people who are able to commit crimes, to slaughter people and who live to tell the tale. Jayland Walker wasn’t able to do that.”

There are conflicting reports as to whether or not Walker was armed. Police state that, during the chase, he fired shots at them. The police report indicates that they attempted to pull Walker over, and then he fled. After a car chase, Walker jumped out of his still-moving vehicle and attempted to get away on foot.

A medical examiner reported finding a weapon in the vehicle, but it’s unclear if Walker was still armed while he was running away, when police reportedly shot him dozens of times, including his arms, face, and torso.

At the request of Akron Police, the Ohio Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation. We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

Akron Police Fatally Shoot Jayland Walker, Ignite Protests and Demands for Accountability was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com