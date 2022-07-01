Chloe Bailey Celebrates Her Birthday With A Sexy IG Photoshoot

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Chole Bailey is still celebrating her 24th birthday in style and took to Instagram to show off photos from her sexy Instagram photo shoot, and we’re loving it!

Taking to the platform, the songstress donned a pink baby doll dress and matching pink tie up heels. She paired the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing a matching pink choker around her neck and stud earrings. She wore her signature locs in a high pony tail and posed inside of a birthday cake, serving face and showing off her best assets in the process. “happy birthday to meeee grateful for another year #24,” she captioned the sexy photo set.

Check it out below.

Chloe’s 5.1 million Instagram followers were loving her birthday look and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval and well wishes. “Happy bday baby. Continue to shine ,” wrote Lala while Megan Thee Stallion commented with, “HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYY,” and of course, Chloe’s little sister Halle left, “ !!!!” underneath her big sister’s picture.

Now THAT’S how you celebrate a birthday!

