Does Derek Jeter Gives Gift Bags To Groupies, President Joe Biden’s Son iCloud “Cracked” & More!

Lore’l is spilling all the tea! Today on The Lo Down, Major League Baseball star, Derek Jeter is finally speaking out regarding rumors that spread of him allegedly buying gift baskets for his various groupies upon arrival. Sounds hospitable to me but listen below to hear what he had to say!

In other news it was recently revealed via court documents that Joycelyn Savage is secretly engaged to infamous R.Kelly. In a letter to a judge Savage shared that she is “deeply in love” with Kelly and even pleaded with the judge to reconsider the 30 year sentence that was passed down to the singer. Chile…anyways.

Lastly, President Joe Biden‘s son, Hunter Biden recently came under scrutiny after an iPhone hack that released a slew of photos and videos that allegedly feature him doing and dealing with drugs. The United States secret service release a statement saying they are ‘aware’ of the alleged hack but are not in the ‘position’ to make a statement. Can you blame them? This and more on the LO down with Lore’l. Listen below.

