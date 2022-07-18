It’s Official! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Officially Mr. and Mrs. Affleck

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally married. More than a decade after their first love affair, the couple reunited and have officially tied the knot at the Little White Wedding chapel in Las Vegas.

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” Lopez shared via her social media newsletter.

She added, “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.” She signed the sweet note,“Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

In the early 2000s, the couple was one of the hottest in Hollywood—earning the nickname, “Bennifer.” They made two films together, 2003’s box office dud, “Gigli” and 2004’s “Jersey Girl,” which was released as they broke up.

During their time apart, Lopez married singer-songwriter Marc Anthony in 2004 before divorcing him in 2014. Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The two divorced in 2018.

Both JLo and Ben had thriving careers while apart as well. He won an Oscar for producing “Argo” which won Best Picture in 2012 and Lopez continued her rise to the top of the music and box office charts.

The couple reunited last year with Lopez showing off an engagement ring in April that featured a rare green diamond sharing in her newsletter called “On the JLo,” she wrote, “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in a bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.”

After many years and much speculation, according to online records for Clark County, Nevada—the world can finally congratulate Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

It’s Official! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Officially Mr. and Mrs. Affleck was originally published on hiphopwired.com