Chance The Rapper On “Highs and Lows,” How Ghana Inspired Him, Relationship With Kanye West & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Headkrack and Lore’l sit down with Chance The Rapper who candidly discusses friends in the industry, faith, staying inspired, making music with Joey Bada$$ and more.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Y’all know how Ye’ can get! Chance took a moment to clear the air about a dispute that happened between him and Kanye West last year. In case you missed it, a viral clip was leaked to TMZ that showed Ye’ going off on Chance during what appeared to be a studio session. Chance was there to offer support to Ye’ but it seems like it may have backfired. Hear his response below and how the incident made him shift priorities and re-evaluate their friendship.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In our full interview with Chance, he candidly discusses friends in the industry like Kanye West and Justin Beiber, staying inspired, traveling to Ghana, making music with Joey Badass, Jeremih more! watch below.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE