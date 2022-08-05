Double Up: Mase & Cam’ron Prove They Have No Beef In New Video Clip

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Mase and Cam’ron haven’t had the best relationship over the years but it seems they have moved on from their issues. The two are now talking.

As per Complex the two Rap icons are back on speaking terms, literally. On Thursday, August 4 the “Feels So Good” rapper shared a brief clip of him speaking to Killa over the phone. In all his jiggy glamour Betha is seen laughing as he checks in on his friend of 30 years saying “Killa, what’s good?” to which Cam replies “What up, n***a?”. The former Bad Boy Entertainment talent then proceeds to ask “where’s Mr. Petty?” as a reference to one of Cam’s most signature traits.

The news took not only their fans and peers by surprise but also Mase’s sister Stase. She reposted the clip on her Instagram and made it clear she was shocked as well. “Ok now @rsvpmase and @mr_camron I DEFINITELY DID NOT SEE THIS COMING but I’m here for it!!!! Smh y’all gotta stop with this nonsense or I’m swinging on both of y’all!!! #The2KingsOfPetty #WhenMenGrowUp #ILoveIt #Mase #Cam” her caption read. To which Cam replied “ love you sis ”.

The two former Children Of The Corn members were once tight but fell out once the money and the fame came. They have made peace on a couple of occasions only to go back to being Rap enemies. In a recent visit to the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast Mase detailed their origins of their separation. “When I got the money it just changed everything, but at first my problem with I think Cam was just that they thought I had money I didn’t have,” he said. “Like I just told you I was flexing crazy, so n***as was like, ‘Yo, Murda ain’t sharing the bag.’ I never got the bag. Now that we looking back you can see he never got that bag, and then by the time I got the bag we was enemies already. So I didn’t get to break ’em off.”

You can see the two briefly talk below.

