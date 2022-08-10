Woman Crush Wednesday: GoGo Morrow Brings Fierce New Energy With Second Single ‘I.O.U.’

New video alert!

Today, Philly-born RnB artist GoGo Morrow dropped her anticipated second single, “I.O.U.” via B.O.E. Records and Universal Music Canada in partnership with Kenya Barris’ label venture, Khalabo Music/Interscope Records. Accompanying visuals for “I.O.U.,” directed by the late Sebastian Sdaigui, are out now as well, you can check them out below:

“I’m a good girl, but I ain’t doing what a good girl’s supposed to do,” Morrow says at the beginning of the track.

With production by Harmony “H-Money” Samuels, Gogo Morrow’s “I.O.U.” lyrics speak to themes of deception, romantic uncertainty, and self-reflection. “I.O.U.” arrives as the second release from her upcoming project due this Fall.

“In ‘I.O.U.’ I sing about trying to move on in a new relationship, but I’m stifled by lingering emotions that I have for my former love,” Gogo says in a release about the new record. “It’s an honest and painful reflection, but I’m sure many can relate.”

With an accompanying music video directed by the late-Sebastian Sdaigui, alongside a production credit by mega-producer Harmony “H-Money” Samuels’ who both worked with Morrow on her debut single “In The Way”, GoGo Morrow’s focused collaborations continue to put her in perfect position. Her major-label debut offering, “In The Way,” had a stellar debut, which included a performance at this year’s BET Awards. She was also selected by Adam Blackstone to perform at his legendary Roots Jam Session in Philadelphia. Stay tuned for much more to come from GoGo Morrow.

For those of you who may not know her story, GoGo began her solo journey after being discovered by her first manager via YouTube, which led to her being booked for her first hometown show in Philly. This was followed by her being booked on stages like the Made in America Festival, The Roots Picnic and as a headliner at the Red Bull Sound Select concert. She also had the opportunity to tour as a supporting act for Danity Kane and Marsha Ambrosius. GoGo made her mark in her hometown of Philadelphia with a sold-out concert at The Theater of Living Arts. Additional highlights include participating in the Monster Ball Concert Special with Lady Gaga on HBO and an appearance on the James Corden show with Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir.

After years of dedication to her craft, and full support of her hometown, the next move was to Los Angeles. Upon relocating to Los Angeles, the singer/songwriter connected with B.O.E. Records CEO, founder and mega-producer Harmony “H-Money” Samuels (Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Maroon 5, Ella Mai) and the two began to work together. GoGo eventually caught the attention of multi-media mogul Kenya Barris (creator of “Grown-ish,” “Black-ish,” #BlackAF), who then partnered with Samuels and his label B.O.E and signed her to his joint venture music label with Interscope Records, Khalabo Music.

Woman Crush Wednesday: GoGo Morrow Brings Fierce New Energy With Second Single ‘I.O.U.’ was originally published on globalgrind.com