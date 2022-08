Wack 100 Calls Out Blacc Sam After Removal Of Nipsey Hussle Verse On Drillmatic

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Wack 100 is reportedly fuming after the estate of Nipsey Hussle demanded the removal of the late rapper’s verse from The Game‘s Drillmatic studio album. Wack 100 proceeded to call out Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom while stating that the move from the estate was done from an emotional place.

Taking to his preferred medium of Clubhouse, Wack 100 shared some strong words regarding Blacc Sam and the 11th-hour removal of Neighbor Nip’s verse from a Drillmatic track titled “World Tours” according to the tracklisting.

“I got an email from my attorney, at about 7:30, an hour and a half before it dropped. Nipsey’s brother put in a demand for it to be pulled,” Wack said, adding, “These n*ggas be in their feelings. You notice you got Meek Mill and a bunch of people over there Wack really don’t see eye to eye with.”

Wack then said that whatever issues he’s had with Nipsey Hussle shouldn’t have anything to do with his artist.

“Whoever [The Game] work with, he work with. His sh*t ain’t my sh*t. The Game done drove around L.A., he’s been the biggest Nipsey supporter ever,” Wack continued.

The crux of Wack’s comments came after suggesting that Blacc Sam isn’t business savvy and blocking opportunities to release new tracks in support of the estate.

“The Game, Nipsey song does nothing but work towards a remembrance of Nipsey. He’s not here to drop music or promote music, so it’s just remembrance of Nipsey. So at the end of the day, I think where Blacc Sam goes wrong at, he’s being selfish with his anger,” Wack said.

Wack 100’s comments can be heard in the YouTube video below.

