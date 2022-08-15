THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Kodak Black wants what is his. He is demanding that police return his vehicle and cash seized in a recent arrest in Florida.

As per TMZ, Kodak Black is asking for his belongings back; respectfully. About a month ago Florida Highway Patrol pulled over his Dodge Durango while in Fort Lauderdale because the car smelled of potent marijuana. During the stop, they found 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash. He was arrested on the scene; shortly after he posted bond. The celebrity gossip website’s sources say his license and car tags were also expired.

A month has already transpired and the state is still in possession of the car and the funds. In response, Kodak has already submitted his prescription for the pills and claims that he is often paid in cash for performances. With that in mind, his legal team now insists that the police have no basis to hold on to his property.

At the time of his arrest, his lawyer Bradford Cohen vehemently denied the charges to TMZ . “Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly “ he explained.

The courts have yet to rule on the matter.

The post I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest was originally published on hiphopwired.com