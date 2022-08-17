Tank Speaks On Omarion’s Verzuz Battle Says Mario Can Get The Smoke!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Our full interview with Tank drops tomorrow but the singer is spilling tea today! The iconic singer’s 10 and final studio album, ‘R&B Money‘ drops this Friday so we had to tap in with the living legend.

Last month, we all tuned in to what many claim to be the most entertaining Verzuz battle to date against Omarion and Mario! Tank also made a came during Omarion’s set. He wrote and produced the hit,”O” which he joined him on the stage to sing but was surprisingly met with a challenge by opposing singer Mario! Although he seemingly backed down, Tank cleared it up with us and said Mario could have definitely received the vocal smoke but it wasn’t his Versus and more importantly it wasn’t his coin! Tank went on to speak on the importance of OG’s removing ego and reaching back to the younger generation of singers coming up.

Don’t miss Headkrack and Lore’l’s full interview with Tank tomorrow at 10am EST!

