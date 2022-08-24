Barbie Honors Madam C.J. Walker With An Inspiring Women Doll

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Barbie recognizes entrepreneur, philanthropist, and first documented self-made female millionaire Madam C.J. Walker with a Barbie doll in her likeness.

Madam C.J. Walker is a pioneer in the beauty industry. The Louisiana native worked her way up from a washerwoman to a successful business owner who garnered a fortune selling hair products made for Black people. Madam C.J. Walker’s significant contributions to the beauty industry have opened doors for Black women who have followed in her footsteps. And with the help of Madam C.J. Walker’s great-great-granddaughter, A’Lelia Bundles, Barbie was able to honor her contributions with a beautiful doll that is a gorgeous reflection of the icon.

The lovely Madam C.J. Walker doll is the epitome of a vintage boss. She’s clothed in a dashing floral printed blouse that features ruffle trimmings around the shoulders and puff sleeves. Her blouse is paired with a floor-length turquoise skirt, and her hair is parted in the middle, braided at the crown, and out in the back.

Madam C.J. Walker’s doll is part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women series, which pays homage to heroines who left their mark on this world with their prolific contributions. Other game-changers honored in this series include Maya Angelou, Ella Fitzgerald, and Rosa Parks, to name a few.

The Madam C.J. Walker doll is available at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Mattel Creations for $35.

