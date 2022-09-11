Boosie Denies Any Involvement In Jeweler’s Murder

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Boosie is back in the headlines. A jeweler who befriended him is no longer with us and now he is fighting rumors that he had a hand in his demise.

As per TMZ the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native is once again trying to clear his name with regards to someone’s untimely passing. During the holiday weekend he was in Houston for both business and leisure which included linking with Duke The Jeweler. On Sunday, September 4 Duke was killed. According to local police two unidentified men jumped out of a black GMC SUV and gunned him down on foot. Shortly after they fled the scene. Now his name is being attached to the hit as he met with Duke earlier that day.

Naturally the rumors got back to BooPac and he quickly addressed it on his Instagram. “Aye, the Internet, y’all got us f***ed all the way up,” he said. “We met that dude Duke the Jeweler the night before; we was gambling. The next day, dude followed us to the concert. When we left out the concert, we were under the garage. Dude went to his car by himself and walked down to the parking lot. That’s when somebody tried to rob him and killed the dude.”

Boosie went on to double down on why the hit had nothing to do with him. “What the hell my 19-year-old cousin going to try to rob and kill somebody? We getting money, man. We getting f*** money, that ain’t our steelo. As a boss, I ain’t letting it go down like that, man. This dude finna make me a piece… so y’all need to kill that.” Duke had apparently just won close to $100,000 dollars gambling prior the fatal incident. Police do not have suspects at this time but believe a total of three men participated in the hit.

You can see Boosie discuss the unfortunate incident below.

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

