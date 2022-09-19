AFAF: “My Best Friend Gets Jealous When Her Man Helps Me!”

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend is a good one! Brianna says her best friend is jealous of the relationship she has with her fiancé! She says whenever she needs a handy man or someone in the time of an emergency he’s always there! Brianna says even though their friendship is 100% platonic her bestie still is “jealous.” Who do you think is wrong in this situation?

