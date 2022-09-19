Headkrack: Okay, now Jini, what advice do you have for parents whose children and seniors in high school aren’t sure where they’re going to attend school, they don’t think they need to complete the FAFSA so early?

Jini Thorton: You can select up to 10 schools. So if you’re not sure where your student is going to go, that’s fine. And then you can even amend the form later, if you need to add a few additional schools in a couple of months, you can certainly do that. But again, even if you’re not sure that your student is going to college, please get that FAFSA done.

Lore’l: And what did a best websites for families to use to educate themselves about the wholefinancial financial aid process?

Jini Thorton: You want to get clear on what is expected of you with information that you’re going to have to report. There’s a couple of sites that I suggest people go to one is student aid, that gov studentaid.gov This is the actual site that you go to to complete the FAFSA form And you can also go to my site at thankmelater.money again. We have some great content out there on the financial aid process.

Headkrack: If parents are divorced, right, have never been married, which parents should be responsible for completing the FAFSA, just to make sure you know, to give us the most bang for the buck?

Jini Thorton: What the law says is the custodial parent, so the parent that the child spends the majority of the time with, they should be completing the form. Now what also creates an issue? Let’s assume it’s the mother, but also let’s assume that the mother is remarried. Guess what? That new spouse has information that has to go on the FAFSA form too. So that’s where a lot of people create an issue and even stall the process, y’all let’s get all that family stuff worked out. So by October 1, we’re ready to go.