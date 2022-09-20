Erica Banks Gets Slammed On Social Media For Body Shaming Skinny Women

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

You’ll have to have a few specific physical requirements if you want to party the night away with “Buss It” rapper Erica Banks.

On Monday, the southern femcee posted an eyebrow-raising video on her Instagram Story explaining the type of attributes she looks for when going to the club with her friends.

“If a bitch ain’t a certain type of look, if she don’t look how I want her to look, physically, I don’t want her to come,” Banks explained in the video. “Because the look of everything is so important to me. Like, if she ain’t thick enough, nope. Hair not did good enough? Nope. Can’t dress? Nope. Skinny? Nope.”

The statement seemed very harsh, but the opinionated MC said she wasn’t trying to “discriminate” against anyone in particular. “I just want a certain type of look. She could be the sweetest girl I ever met in my life, but if she don’t look the part, I don’t want her to come,” the rapper continued. “That’s just not the vibe I’m on. Now she can come to the cookout, she can come to the listening party, but the club? I feel like bitches gotta look a certain way to come.”

The private video was originally posted to Banks’ close friend group on Instagram, but one of those so-called friends apparently leaked the controversial clip.

Social media slams Erica Banks after leaked video hits the internet

Banks’ name trended across social media after the video stormed the internet. A slew of Twitter users lit into the Texas rapper for body shaming women with thinner frames.

“Imagine missing out on amazing friendships when they’re already hard to find in this industry… shit in general. All because of someone’s body type,” one user wrote in response to the baffling clip.

While another person replied:

“If how I look defines how you treat me as a friend im gooooood.. it’s giving mean girl vibes.”

A few people couldn’t help but question why Banks would have the audacity to comment on body image when she recently went under the knife for a BBL.

“Girl please who are you to judge. Didn’t you get surgery?” one user asked. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ciuu8IFOStZ/?igshid=ZjE0ZGRhNjQ%3D

After the dust settled on Tuesday morning, Banks took to Twitter to double down on her body image stance. “Everybody’s entitled to their own opinion & I’ve never been one to convince people of liking mine,” she tweeted. “My preference of who I club with when it comes to my brand has nothing to do with y’all. Y’all never liked me anyway so why would I care about what y’all think about anything I say?” One Twitter user urged the rapper to humble herself following the tweet, but Banks still wouldn’t back down. “I was still Erica Banks, dumb bitch. A BBL doesn’t solidify who I am & I can hangout with who I choose.” “Now y’all go have a good day,” the star clapped back.

Yikes!

This is the second time Banks has been slammed with criticism online in a month. In August, the rapper defended herself after she was filmed twerking directly in front of high school students at a pep rally event.

What do you think about Erica Banks’ viral video? Is it giving mean girl vibes? Tell us down below.

Erica Banks Gets Slammed On Social Media For Body Shaming Skinny Women was originally published on hellobeautiful.com