Fans Believe Rapper Glorilla Is The Daughter Of This Beloved Sitcom Couple

Glorilla is having one of the best breakout careers in Hip Hop history after the success of her summer hit “F.N.F.” She is no one hit wonder as her latest record “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B is doing numbers on the charts. As the Memphis artist continues to rise, fans are noticing how much she resembles this beloved TV couple. Discover who they’re talking about inside.

Glorilla was named Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. She won her first ever award at the show over artists Baby Keem, Blxst, Doechii, Fivio Foreign, Nardo Wick and Saucy Santana. Her deep tone, captivating flow and memorable bars have already impacted the game. So much, that several artists like nominees Fivio Foreign and Nardo Wick are praising her, giving her, her flowers early.

Fivio commented on her win saying, “I did not get robbed.. Glorilla won cuz she deserved it & I’m happy for her.”

Meanwhile, Glorilla took the time to celebrate her rap peers G Herbo and Nardo Wick saying, “G Herbo and Nardo Wick top 5 rn.” Nardo Wick responded simply, “U to.”

Of course, rapper Cardi B is embracing Glorilla early and even lending her a verse on the now chart-topping single “Tomorrow 2.” Glorilla recently attended Cardi B’s 30th birthday celebration and turned up properly to their hit song with Offset, Chance the Rapper, and Ice Spice on stage.

All eyes on Big Glo! Now, fans are making comparisons about who she resembles in Hollywood. Fans believe she looks like Mr. Hightower and Boss Lady from the popular 90’s sitcom “The Steve Harvey Show,” starring Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer and Wendy Raquel Robinson. They are jokingly asking if Harvey’s character Steve Hightower and Robinson’s character Regina “Piggy” Grier birthed the young, budding talent.

One Twitter user said, “Gloria Hightower. That’s Regina & Steve’s kid.” Another Twitter user comments, “It all makes sense now.”

Another fan acknowledged the Glorilla and Robinson resemblance discovery by saying, “I finally figured out who Glorilla look like.. Boss Lady from the Steve Harvey show aka Tasha Mack .”

Some fans also say that Glorilla reminds them of rapper Lil Mama, and now we can’t unsee it.

Anywho, that’s BIG GLO to you! Stream “Tomorrow 2” today.

Fans Believe Rapper Glorilla Is The Daughter Of This Beloved Sitcom Couple was originally published on globalgrind.com