Earlier this year singer, actress and talk show host Jennifer Hudson became the 17th person to earn EGOT (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) status. In doing so, she became the sixth just the sixth Black person to be included in the prestigious club. Now today, after the 2023 Grammy nominations have been announced, we may have to make room at the table for another.

The lauded Viola Davis already has an Emmy, an Oscar and two Tonys under her belt in her illustrious career. In 2001, she won her first Tony for her performance in King Hedley II. She won an Emmy (Outstanding Lead Actress) in 2015 for her starring role in How To Get Away With Murder. The following year she won her second Tony and first Oscar (Best Supporting Actress) starring alongside Denzel Washington in the film Fences. The only thing she’s missing is a Grammy and that could change at next year’s award show. Davis was nominated in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for narrating her recent memoir Finding Me.

Although most people are probably rooting for Auntie Viola to win and reach the highly respected milestone, some stiff competitors could keep her from reaching EGOT status. The other performers in her category are Mel Brooks (who has an EGOT already), Lin-Manuel Miranda (who is an Oscar short of an EGOT), Questlove and Jamie Foxx.

We will have to wait until February 5 next year to see how it all unfolds but for now, we have to give Viola Davis her flowers, whether she wins or not. Truly one of the greatest of all time!

The Woman King: Viola Davis Could Reach EGOT Status After Being Nominated For A Grammy was originally published on globalgrind.com