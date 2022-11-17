Keke Palmer Launches KeyTV With First Scripted Series ‘Heaux & Tell’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

KeKe “Don’t Stop, Won’t Stop” Palmer continues to push the culture with KeyTV, a digital network that spotlights a new generation of BIPOC creators. They released their first scripted 7-episode series, Heaux & Tell, a show that explores sexuality and sisterhood honestly and candidly. It is evident that Palmer developed this series and served as the executive producer because her sense of humor and relatability is intertwined in the show.

Heaux & Tell follows the misadventures of three best friends who aren’t afraid to dive into new experiences. In Episode 3, we witness the strength of their friendship as they deliver unfiltered advice, all while attempting to save the day by putting out one fire at a time.

“Episode 3 of Heaux & Tell brings us deeper into our divas’ worlds, and reveals some of the cracks in it that’ll have you asking more than a few questions. They’re debating backseat lovers and sexual liberation, all while shopping for the right lingerie, so you know they aren’t playing around—and neither is this episode’s extra plot twist for our girl Eden. Get into it!” Palmer tells HelloBeautiful.

You can watch episode 3 below. Catch up with the rest of the series here.

We are amidst Keke Palmer’s journey to world domination, and we couldn’t be happier. She is creating platforms for BIOPIC creators to tell their stories and making her mark in the entertainment world as a mover and shaker. We love this for her.

