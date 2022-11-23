Mass Shooting At Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart Leaves 7 Dead Including The Shooter

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

A shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday (November 22nd) left six people dead. The unnamed shooter is dead.

According to reports, the shooting happened around the store’s scheduled closing. The suspect opened fire on employees in a break room. Multiple people were injured at sent to a local hospital. Officials believe the suspect shot himself afterward.

At this time, it is unconfirmed if the suspect was a current or former employee.

Walmart released a statement, saying “We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia, store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community, and our associates,” the company said. “We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.”

This tragic event comes on the heels of a mass shooting that left three members of the University of Virginia Football team dead. A Former team member was arrested and is in custody. Also, another mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado left five people dead and multiple people injured.

