There Is Literally A Mammal On Drugs In The Insanely Entertaining Trailer For ‘Cocaine Bear’

This week (November 30), we finally got the trailer for one of the most long awaited films in recent memory, Cocaine Bear. Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow…and blood.

Check out the action and comedy packed trailer below!

In the trailer, you get a glimpse of the all star cast that includes Keri Russell (The Americans), O’Shea Jackson, Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Christian Convery-Jennings (Sweet Tooth), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlacKkKlansman), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Hannah Hoekstra (2019’s Charlie’s Angels) and Aaron Holliday (Sharp Objects), with with Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans). The film also stars Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), who his making his last onscreen appearance.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) for Lord Miller, Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect franchise) and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, Brian Duffield (Spontaneous) for Jurassic Party Productions and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller. Robin Mulcahy Fisichella, Alison Small and Nikki Baida served as executive producers for the dark comedy that will hit theaters February 24.

For all things Cocaine Bear, be sure to follow all of their socials:

Official Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Let us know what you think of the wild trailer in the comments!

