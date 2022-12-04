BruhNews: Ashanti Reveals Producer Asked For A Couple’s Shower In Exchange For Tracks

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Ashanti continues to expose the music industry. She now shares that a producer once was asked for a couple’s shower in exchange for tracks.

As per TMZ the Long Island, New York native recently paid a visit to The Breakfast Club. While she discussed a variety of topics it was her shocking reveal regarding a proposal she once got from a collaborator. “I’ve been in a crazy situation with one producer,” she said without naming the creepy individual. “I think I might have talked about this once.” The songstress went on to give more detail regarding the upfront negotiations. “We did two records together. He was like ‘OK, I’m not going to charge you. You’re my homie,’” she recalled.

Fast forward some months and the man behind the boards made his indecent proposal. “Then when it came time to put it on the album, he was like, ‘Let’s take a shower together.’ I thought he was joking,” she said. “He was like, ‘Nah, I’m dead serious. Let’s go out, let’s take a shower together and then I’ll give you the records. If not, I need 40 racks per record.’”

The former Murder Inc. talent was shocked by the demand but made it clear her body wasn’t up for sale. “I thought he was joking, because we had been working together for a couple weeks. But it turns out that he was serious. I had to make some phone calls and stuff was handled,” she said. “It was wild,” Ashanti added.

You can see her interview with The Breakfast Club below below.

