THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is having one incredible 2022. While hosting Saturday Night Live last night, the actress went over some of her accomplishments, including starring in Jordan Peele’s Nope, and also revealed that she was pregnant during her opening monologue.

“There’s some rumors going around,” she said from the stage. “People have been in my comments saying Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant, and I want to set the record straight…I am.”

With that, she ripped open her jacket and proudly revealed her baby bump. Congratulations, Keke.

As for the show itself, the boisterous and talented actress starred in some hilarious skits including an ode to big boys, a Kenan & Kel redux and another that put Drake on notice for all the “Tingz” he has mentioned in his songs.

SZA also held down the musical duties (she was also in the Big Boys skit) performing “Shirt” and “Blind,” so this was one very Black, and highly entertaining episode of SNL–at least since Dave Chappelle hosted not too long ago.

See more performances and skits below that you may have missed.

The post Keke Palmer Shines As ‘SNL’ Host, Announces Pregnancy appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Keke Palmer Shines As ‘SNL’ Host, Announces Pregnancy was originally published on hiphopwired.com