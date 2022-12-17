Cardi B Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Green Swimsuit

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B got stylish in a green swimsuit and matching green and blue cover up over the weekend when she posted a sexy Instagram video of herself modeling off her tropical look while serving face and body in the process.

For this beach look, the rapper was all smiles as she served in a trendy green one piece swim suit that fit the rapper like a glove and was sure to show off her killer curves and toned body. She paired the look with matching beach cover up and white sandals and certainly gave us hair envy when she wore her locs curled and parted down the middle. The round out her effortless slay, the rapper served face and body while modeling the sexy look for her millions of Instagram followers.

Check out the sexy video below.

