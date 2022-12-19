D’Lila And Jessie Combs Celebrate Their 16th Birthday With A Futuristic Themed Bash

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

D’Lila and Jessie Combs are all grown up now! Over the weekend, the beautiful twins of Sean Diddy Combs celebrated their 16th birthday with a futuristic-themed bash. The Combs twins posted a few highlights from their fun party on Instagram. One photo captured them donning a futuristic two-piece body suit that they jazzed up with space-age-looking glasses. The pair completed their party ensembles with matching knee-high tights and long flowing straight hair. In another photo, the twins rocked a robotic monochrome bodysuit. The stylish siblings paired the futuristic looks with clear hologram glasses.

The Combs Twins receive brand new Range Rovers for their birthday

The fun didn’t stop there.

At one point during the party, Diddy left his daughters speechless after he surprised them brand new cars in honor of their sweet 16. According to BET, both girls were gifted swanky range rovers that cost upwards of $215K each. A video obtained by The Shade Room captured the lucky gals looking overwhelmed with emotion when Diddy revealed their brand new whips in front of partygoers. D’Lila and Jessie embraced their dad with a big hug before they stopped to stare in awe at their brand spanking new vehicles.

The fun continued with two beautiful silver cakes topped with sparklers and a performance from rising Hip-Hop star Coi Leray.

After the party, the siblings thanked everyone for attending the fun event.

“We had so much fun last night,” they wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who came out. Thank youuuu @diddy for everything we had the best time ever. Love you.”

Happy Birthday, D’Lila and Jessie Combs!

