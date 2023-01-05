WTF NEWS: Trae The Truth Helps Elderly Woman Arrested Over Trash Bill

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

You can always count on the OG Trae Tha Truth to come through! Once the Houston bred rapper and philanthropist received word that an elderly woman out of Alabama had been arrested over non-payment of a $77 dollar trash bill he flew out and sprung into action.

86 year old Martha Menefield recently went viral after a police body cam video was released of her arrest over a past due trash bill that had yet to be paid. The officer could be heard chuckling while Menefield stood in disbelief after learning that the officer was there for her arrest. Although Ms. Martha was released shortly after booking, the video has sparked outrage due to the officers seemingly cold response. Thousands of viewers online offered to pay the woman’s bill but it was Trae who flew out to Alabama to assist Menefield and also encouraged his fans to donate to her gofundme.

