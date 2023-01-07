Angela Bassett Looks Stunning In Yellow Jumpsuit

The gorgeous actress was spotted on Instagram and showed off her style when she attended the PSIFF x Variety event. The beauty wore a Greta Constantine yellow jumpsuit to perfection which fit her like a glove. The actress paired the sexy look with minimal gold jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with a gold handbag to set the entire look off right.

As for her hair, she wore her dark locs in big fluffy curls and was all smiles as she served for the cameras on the red carpet of the event.