AFAF: Do You Believe In Inviting Your Neighbors To Family Functions?

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Asking for a friend came by way of voicemail today. Tamika says she’s new to the neighborhood and plans on throwing her first game night on the block. She knows a lot of her family and friends will be coming to her watch party for the big game and says that parking will be pretty tight.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Some people like to think it’s a good idea to build a relationship with your neighbors because you never know when you might need them while some believe in keeping it cordial. Should she invite her neighbors along as a nice gesture or keep the family fun separate. Listen to the full call below and let us know your thoughts.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE