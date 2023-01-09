Damar Hamlin Releases “Did We Win?” Shirts To Raise Money For First Responders

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made his first statement to the world since his shocking on-air collapse last Monday. On Saturday, the 24-year-old used Instagram to express his gratitude to fans for their support.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this… If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

After Hamlin’s sudden cardiac arrest and subsequent hospitalization, donations began pouring in for his charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation. The organization’s first objective was raising funds for a toy drive for children hardest hit by the pandemic in Hamlin’s hometown of McKees, PA. The drive’s initial goal was $2,500. But as of today, the Chasing M’s Foundation has received more than $8.6 million, and that number continues to grow.

When Hamlin finally awoke on Thursday from his sedation, he reportedly asked the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center if he and the Bills won their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Yes, you won,” they told Hamlin. “You’ve won the game of life.”

So the NFL safety is using his platform again, this time to pay back the medical professionals who saved his life as well. “We all won,” he tweeted Sunday afternoon, a few minutes after his team’s emotional win over the New England Patriots. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me.”

Damar Hamlin revealed that he is raising funds for the first responders and the UC Trauma Center by selling T-shirts that read “Did We Win?” The tees come in three different color schemes, each priced at $33.00, and they show two hands coming together in the shape of a heart. You can show your love by purchasing one from DidWeWin.Shop.

