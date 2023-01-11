AFAF: Her Son Is Acting Brand New After Living On Campus!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For a friend comes from a mother who is fed up with her son’s behavior! She thinks everything changed after he returned home from his first semester living on college dorms.

Shalonda says now that her son is acting brand-new sing living on campus at college and doesn’t want to follow her rules when he comes home to visit. Do you think she should ease up or pull rank or her son!?

