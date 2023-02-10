The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

SZA is in her winning season, and we are here for it!

Since the release of the Grammy-award-winning artist’s sophomore album ‘S.O.S,’ the streets have been talking. The album has garnered many accolades, including holding the number 1 spot on the Billboards charts for an impressive seven weeks.

As a result of her record-breaking accomplishments, SZA was named Billboard’s 2023 Woman of the year. The introverted Scorpio has a lot to celebrate.

The streets are talking about Ghost in the Machine singer’s accomplishments, but they’re also fawning over her bodacious curves that she’s blessing the internet with.

In an Instagram post, the singer posed in a nude bodysuit that fit like a second layer of skin. The off-the-shoulder suit was semi-sheer and featured asymmetrical holes across the sleeves and bust area and sparkly detailing on the thighs.

She captioned the post, “For clarification purposes only . Deleting soon lol.”

Ah beg, please don’t delete this, SZA. The body is bodying, and the world deserves to see it. Of course the comment section was filled with similar requests.

Chloe Bailey wrote, “nope KEEP IT UP.”

Kehlani chimed in, “NAW LEAVE THIS SHIT UP YOUR HONOR.”

Ashanti added, “ “She is the movie” ”

There is no denying it, SZA looks amazing. The singer was very open about her new found curves in the title track, S.O.S. “So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it’s not,” she raps.

We stan for a queen who is unapologetic about her choices.

DON’T MISS…

5 Times SZA Gave Us Style Goals

Lizzo And SZA Are The Friendship Goals We Didn’t Know We Needed

SZA Says Being Bullied As A Teen ‘Made Me Who I Am’

SZA Flexes Her Bodacious, Bountiful Curves On The Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com