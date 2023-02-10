WTF Files: Name A Roach After Your Ex For Valentines Day!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

WTF Files! A San Francisco Zoo is keeping the tradition going for some spiteful exes!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Since 2020 the zoo in San Francisco has been going viral for offering scorned lovers the opportunity to purchase and name rodents and roaches after their ex to watch them get eaten! Prices range anywhere from $50 to $150 dollars and the message can even be delivered to your ex via email! Not to worry if you happen to be vegan or a member of the PETA organization, there’s something for you too! The zoo also offers plants to buy to also be devoured by the animal of your choice. Would you do it?

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE