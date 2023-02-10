The Lip Bar Launches A Skincare Collection And We Want Every Product!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Lip Bar has launched its first skincare collection, and if it’s as half as good as its makeup line, we are ready to spend some coins!

The Lip Bar is known for its vegan, cruelty-free makeup that has won the hearts of makeup artists and lovers worldwide. The unique colors made for all skin hues and the natural ingredients infused in the makeup make it a highly sought-after brand that we can’t get enough of. And just when we thought their makeup was all we needed, the popular brand dropped their skincare line today, and we are going bananas!

Melissa Butler, the founder and CEO of The Lip Bar, stated that her aim was to give women a luxurious skincare experience with affordable products. “TLB is about celebrating, encouraging, and providing effortless solutions to women to bring ease to their routines, without compromise. The same is true for our skincare innovation. Every element of TLB Skincare was thoughtfully designed and developed to give women balanced skin easily through efficacious ingredients and gentle formulas. We want to take women on a skin trip through self–indulgent and gentle skin prep that doesn’t break the bank,” said Butler.

The Lip Bar Skincare Line

The Lip Bar skincare line includes facial products with superfood ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, reishi mushroom, blueberry extract, and rosehip oil. The collection comes equipped with four products formulated to cleanse, hydrate, and soothe to reveal naturally balanced and dewy skin. The price point for each product is under $20, or you can get the entire collection for $65.

To try the Total Meltdown Makeup Remover Balm, click below.

For the Clean Up Gel Facial Cleanser, click below.

There’s also the Snap Back Skin Serum.

Last but not least, the Dew Me Moisturizer.

To purchase the entire TLB Skincare line, click below.

The Lip Bar skincare products are also available at Target.com, and Target Stores Nationwide.

