Porsha Williams Flaunts Her Bikini Body While Vacationing On Her Honeymoon

Porsha Williams is still in marital bliss and took to Instagram recently to show off her bikini body while vacationing with her new husband Simon Guobadia!

Taking to the social media platform, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star donned a sexy, nude cut out bikini as she showed off her killer curves and toned abs. The beauty shared an IG Reel of herself as she posed on the beach and in the water in Costa Rica while her hubby Simon snapped a few pictures of her as she strutted her stuff by the pool and was sure to get her angles just right.

The video also showed some major PDA between the newlyweds as they showed off their love while visiting their third country in celebration of their honeymoon.

“No Stress #Honeymooners #3rdCountry Costa Rica #LoversLane #SpoiledWifey” she captioned the IG Reel. Check it out below.

We love to see it!

Porsha and Simon officially tied the knot last month in two lavish ceremonies, both held in Atlanta. They were married in front of 350 guests, including fellow Housewives stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora and Cynthia Bailey. According to People.com, comedian Rickey Smiley, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Karlie Redd, Married to Medicine’s Quad Webb, Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams, and musician T.I. and wife Tiny Harris were also in attendance at the lavish ceremony.

Congratulations again to the lovely couple!

