Michael Jordan Rings In 60th Birthday With Record-Breaking $10M Donation To Make-A-Wish

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Jordan has decided to ring in his 60th birthday by giving a magnificent gift of his own. The NBA legend has been working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America since 1989. But this year, he will donate $10 million to the beloved nonprofit, the most ever given by a single person in the organization’s history.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” the basketball icon said in a statement. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration. I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.”

Jordan’s many charitable acts since joining Make-A-Wish led the foundation to name him its Chief Ambassador in 2008, a post he has held for the past 15 years. “Everyone knows about Michael’s legacy on the basketball court, but it’s what he has consistently done off the court when no one’s watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community,” said Leslie Motter, president, and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

Jordan’s eight-figure gift will be used to set up an endowment for the organization. The objective is for Make-A-Wish to continue bringing hope and happiness to ailing children from all walks of life.

“Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses,” Motter added. “We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true.”

Watch the video above, released by Make-A-Wish in 2019, to honor Jordan’s first three decades with them. And you can join His Airness in making the wishes of so many children come true by clicking here.

Michael Jordan Rings In 60th Birthday With Record-Breaking $10M Donation To Make-A-Wish was originally published on cassiuslife.com