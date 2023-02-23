Headkrack and Lore’l Congratulate Da Brat On Pregnancy News! [WATCH]

Headkrack and Lore’l wanted to take a moment and congratulate Brat and Judy on their pregnancy announcement yesterday (Febuary 21st).
The couple broke the news to PEOPLE via exclusive maternity photos of Brat, 48, freely flaunting her baby bump & interview.
Headkrack admits that he had no idea and found out like the rest of us, even though he sits next to Da Brat daily for Dish Nation!
Whenever you guys need a babysitter, the team is here to help!
